MELAKA, Jan 27 — The services of a mosque secretary in the state, who was allegedly caught on camera watching indecent videos within the mosque premises, has been terminated effective immediately.

This was confirmed by the State Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs Exco, Datuk Rahmad Mariman who said that the decision was made during the Mosque Governance Committee (JKTU) meeting of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) today.

This decision followed the receipt of a resignation letter from the individual involved, who served as both the mosque secretary and the chairman of a local surau.

“The JKTU meeting decided to accept the resignation. Consequently, his services as mosque secretary and surau chairman - both JAIM-appointed positions - are terminated,” Rahmad said during a press conference at the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) office in Bukit Palah today.

Commenting on the resignation of the individual believed to have recorded the video, Rahmad explained that this person is a rawatib imam (substitute/regular imam) at the mosque. Unlike the secretary post, his appointment was made by the mosque’s internal committee rather than JAIM’s JKTU.

The reason is that the appointment and allowance of the rawatib imam fall under the mosque committee’s jurisdiction; the decision to accept or reject his resignation has been left entirely to them.

Rahmad noted that a police report regarding the incident has been filed by the rawatib imam, and the department is leaving it to the police to conduct a full investigation.

In the meantime, he advised the public to stop fueling the issue to help de-escalate the situation and preserve the well-being of the Muslim community. He reminded everyone that actions violating Sharia law are unacceptable, especially within a place of worship. — Bernama