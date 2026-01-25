MELBOURNE Jan 25 — Red-hot teenager Iva Jovic barrelled into her first Grand Slam quarter-final for the loss of just one game on Sunday to set up a blockbuster Australian Open clash with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The 18-year-old American was undaunted on John Cain Arena against the vastly more experienced Yulia Putintseva, ripping her apart 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 dominant minutes.

It marked another giant step in the emergence of Jovic, who stunned two-time Grand Slam finalist and seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in round three for the biggest scalp of her career.

She now faces the daunting challenge of two-time champion Sabalenka, who swatted aside another teenager in Victoria Mboko in straight sets.

“I feel great. I’m really glad to get through,” said 29th seed Jovic, on her second visit to Melbourne after making round two last year.

“Obviously the scoreline is favourable, but it doesn’t matter how you get it done. I just wanted to get it done, and I felt like if I let her come back a little bit, it would become a dogfight.”

Jovic, who this time last year was ranked 191, claimed her maiden title in 2025 at Guadalajara aged just 17 and started the year in sizzling form, making the semi-finals in Auckland and the final at Hobart.

Beating 31-year-old Putintseva gives her an 11-2 record so far this season, the most wins of any player.

Asked about facing Sabalenka next, she said: “She’s number one for a reason and had so much success at this tournament, but that’s what I want.

“I said it last year, I hope to be able to play her this year because you definitely want to play the best and see how it goes.”

Kazakhstan’s Putintseva was at her 44th consecutive Grand Slam, tied with Katerina Siniakova as most among active players, but it meant nothing against a fearless Jovic.

The American saw off two break points in her opening service game but quickly got in the groove, pounding relentless baseline groundstrokes to quickly open up a 4-0 lead.

The Kazakh was stunned by the sheer power and accuracy of her opponent, who showed no mercy in racing through the set in 25 minutes with Putintseva winning just nine points.

The second set started as the first ended with Jovic in total command.

She surged 4-0 with Putintseva winning a consolation game before being sent packing. — AFP