NEWCASTLE, Jan 22 — Newcastle climbed into position to reach the Champions League last 16 by punishing PSV Eindhoven’s defensive blunders for a 3-0 win at St James’ Park on Wednesday.

Yoane Wissa, on his first Champions League start, and Anthony Gordon struck inside the opening half an hour after the Dutch champions played themselves into trouble.

Harvey Barnes rounded off the scoring for his fifth goal in as many games just after the hour mark.

“I thought it was one of our best individual performances from a lot of the players for a while,” said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Victory for the Magpies was soured by an ankle injury to captain Bruno Guimaraes that forced the Brazilian off just before half-time.

Guimaraes could be a big miss for when Howe’s men make the daunting trip to Paris Saint-Germain next week in the final round of league phase fixtures, hoping to secure a top-eight finish.

Newcastle sit in the top eight only on goal difference and will likely need to beat the holders on home soil to avoid the play-off round.

Wissa rewarded Howe’s faith for starting him ahead of Nick Woltemade up front with a goal and an assist on what the DR Congo international described as a “special night”.

Signed from Brentford in September, Wissa spent the majority of his career in the lower tiers of French and English football.

“Honestly, unbelievable. That’s why I joined the club... I almost cried,” said Wissa on hearing the Champions League anthem for the first time on the pitch.

“Very emotional. (At) 29 years old, I never believed to be here and so now I’m enjoying every single minute.”

Wissa swept in his first goal in European competition from Joelinton’s pass after a poor clearance by PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

PSV are romping towards another Eredivisie title with a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Peter Bosz’s men won 4-1 away at Liverpool and hit Napoli for six earlier in the league phase, but are still at risk of missing out on a place in the top 24, which would secure progress to the play-off round.

The visitors were architects of their own downfall again for the second when Yarek Gasiorowski’s underhit backpass allowed Wissa to square for Gordon to roll into an empty net.

The England international now has six goals in the Champions League this season, behind only Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane in the battle to be the competition’s top goalscorer.

However, a fine half for the home side ended badly when Guimaraes needed lengthy treatment after colliding with Kovar at a corner and was eventually replaced.

Howe’s options in midfield and defence were already depleted by a lengthy injury list amid a gruelling schedule with Newcastle still alive in four competitions.

However, up front he is spoiled for choice with Barnes in fine form since the turn of the year.

The 28-year-old burst through the static PSV defence to fire in his 12th goal of the season 25 minutes from time.

Saudi-backed Newcastle are one of five Premier League teams among the top eight as it stands as the English sides flex their financial muscle in Europe’s elite competition.

But they will have to finish the job against another of the continent’s wealthiest clubs when they travel to Qatari-owned PSG, aiming to deny the holders direct qualification for the last 16. — AFP