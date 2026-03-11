KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative introduced by Umno has begun receiving positive feedback from political figures, including former leaders of the party, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad, who is also the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ committee member, said the committee’s first meeting, chaired by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, was held last week to discuss, among others, approaches to strengthen the initiative.

He added that the meeting decided that Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should issue an official statement regarding the party’s openness to welcoming back former members who had been suspended, expelled or left the party.

“As we are aware, the Umno president has issued a media statement expressing Umno’s openness through the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative to invite them to return to the party, in addition to encouraging those who are not yet members to join the struggle for religion, race and country,” he said when met after being as a guest on a Bernama TV programme here yesterday.

The Deputy Works Minister said the committee’s initial review found that certain prominent figures have expressed support for the noble initiative, although there are a few who have set certain conditions before considering returning to Umno through the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative.

He said the 10-man committee has been tasked with approaching several former prominent leaders to hold meetings and discussions to get their views regarding the noble ‘Rumah Bangsa’ concept as a platform for unity to strengthen the struggle of the Malay community through Umno.

“Every committee member was given several names by the Umno president for them to meet, and I was also tasked with approaching certain individuals… but for now, let their identities remain confidential,” he said.

He said the effort mooted by Ahmad Zahid is seen as a crucial step to reunite Malay political strength under the Umno umbrella, as the core party representing the Malay community.

“The overall acceptance of this initiative is positive. We are not forcing anyone, but as tasked by the Umno president, we will strive to meet and discuss, and the committee has so far received several applications from prominent figures and former Umno leaders join the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative,” he said. — Bernama