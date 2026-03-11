KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — A comprehensive assessment, including a cost-benefit analysis of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), is underway to ensure that any decision is based on national interests and complies with Malaysia’s commitments, obligations, and policy space.

According to the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), the study’s findings will be presented to the Cabinet for discussion and consideration before any further action is taken.

“At present, the government, through Miti, is reviewing the scope and implications of the United States’ measures comprehensively, particularly in terms of their impact on market access, trade costs and the country’s supply chains,” the ministry said in a reply posted on the Parliament’s website yesterday.

The ministry was responding to Senator Musoddak Ahmad, who asked about the government’s assessment of the implications of commitments to adopt US standards and to secure market access for local industries on their competitiveness.

Miti said that the ART, signed on Oct 26, 2025, has not yet entered into force, and any commitments related to the adoption of standards and market access remain subject to existing domestic processes and regulations. — Bernama