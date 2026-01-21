HONG KONG, Jan 21 — Hong Kong police said today that they were investigating report of suspected child abuse after a man took part in the city’s annual marathon with a baby strapped to his chest.

Video footage of a man running with his race bib and number pinned onto the baby’s pink clothes during the race went viral on social media.

“The case was referred to the Child Abuse Investigation Unit,” Hong Kong police said today, adding that they had received a report one day after Sunday’s event.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

The South China Morning Post reported that police had contacted a man from China’s southwestern Guangxi province for further investigation.

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates (HKAAA) said the man did not finish the race, with local media reporting he was asked to stop running and told to leave the course. — AFP