LONDON, Jan 21 —Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said Spurs must use the momentum of a 2-0 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund to turn around their dismal Premier League form.

Frank was reportedly on the brink of being sacked after Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to West Ham that sank Spurs to 14th in the Premier League.

But they have thrived in the Champions League as a fourth consecutive European home win lifted Frank’s men into fourth and within touching distance of a place in the last 16.

Tottenham face a Burnley side without a league win in 13 games on Saturday in what could still be Frank’s final match in charge should Spurs fail to win.

“We need to bring this win and this performance into momentum,” Frank told TNT Sports. “We need to go to Burnley, we need to perform and we need to win.”

In stark contrast to the fan revolt at full-time against West Ham, the Spurs crowd were won over by a positive start from their side.

Cristian Romero opened the scoring before Dormtund’s Daniel Svensson was shown a straight red card.

Dominic Solanke then added a second on his first start of an injury-disrupted campaign.

“Especially first half you felt that there could be a special night. I think the fans were absolutely great and they’re really behind the team, so I’m very happy with that,” added Frank.

“I really liked how we started the game: front-footed, aggressive, positive, scored two good goals.

“I would have loved us to keep the ball a bit better second half, but we haven’t won as much as we wanted to, especially at home, so it was important to get over the line.”

Victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in next week’s final round of league phase fixtures should guarantee Spurs a top-eight finish and a place in the last 16. — AFP