PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 — Former Brazil international Gilberto Silva said the 2002 Fifa World Cup remains the most meaningful memory of his career as he accompanied the Fifa World Cup Trophy during its global tour with 75 stops, including Malaysia here today.

Silva, part of Brazil’s title-winning squad in Korea-Japan 2002, said the tournament was the starting point of his journey at the highest level.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who also featured in two other World Cup editions with Brazil, said timing and opportunity played a major role in his success.

“2002 (edition) comes to mind first, because that’s where everything began for me. I could not be close to this trophy as I am at the moment without 2002, because I played two other editions, but we lost.

“I came at the right time. That’s what life is about. You have to take your opportunities and I took mine. The Brazilian team also took that opportunity when we were there,” he told reporters during a media meet-and-greet session in conjunction with the trophy’s tour here, today.

Silva also recalled Malaysia’s special place in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup journey, as the team made its final preparations here before heading to the tournament.

“Malaysia holds a very special part of this story because we stopped here for our final preparation. It was great for adapting to the time zone, and we also received a very warm welcome from everyone,” he said.

He added that returning to Malaysia brings back strong emotions and memories.

Malaysia faced Brazil in an international friendly at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil in May 2002, as part of the five-time world champions’ final preparations for the 2002 edition in a match that saw the Selecao parade their star-studded squad featuring the likes of Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Cafu.

Before a packed home crowd, the Harimau Malaya put up a spirited fight but eventually lost 0-4.

Hundreds of football fans turned up to get a close look at the prestigious trophy at Sunway Pyramid here today, where it was unveiled by Silva together with national football legend Datuk Santokh Singh and popular local rapper Muhammad Hairi Hamdan, better known as MK.

Earlier, the trophy tightly guarded by a team of security personnel including Fifa representatives, arrived in Malaysia as part of its global tour covering 75 stops, with a formal ceremony held at the Skypark Regional Aviation Centre in Shah Alam.

The arrival of the trophy which was also enlivened by a traditional local dance performance, was welcomed by President of Asean and South Pacific Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company, Selman Careaga and Youth and Sports Ministry secretary general Datuk Ts Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu.

This marks the first time the trophy has returned to Malaysia since 2014, when it visited in conjunction with that year’s Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

The trophy is expected to continue its tour to South Korea and Japan.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will feature 48 teams for the first time, is scheduled to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. — Bernama