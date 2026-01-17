SEOUL, Jan 17 — The South Korean football federation said Saturday it is deferring announcement of the national team’s base camp for this year’s Fifa World Cup 2026 until further notice from the global governing body, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) had been scheduled to reveal South Korea’s base camp during the upcoming World Cup, today.

With the country scheduled to play all three group stage matches in Mexico, the Taegeuk Warriors were expected to set up their home away from home in the North American country, one of the tournament’s three co-hosts, along with the United States and Canada.

According to the KFA, Fifa recommended World Cup participants to withhold the announcement until camp sites for all participating teams are finalised.

There are still six spots remaining for the big tournament – four to be determined in European playoffs and two to be filled in interconfederation playoffs in March.

The KFA submitted the list of its preferences for the base camp site to Fifa last week, including two candidate sites in Guadalajara in western Mexico.

South Korea will play two of their three Group A matches there, with the one other match being in Monterrey. — Bernama-Yonhap