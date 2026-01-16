MELBOURNE, Jan 16 — Jannik Sinner said Friday a three-month doping ban last year made him stronger as a person and more relaxed on court as he prepares to defend his Australian Open title.

The 24-year-old arrived at Melbourne Park last year under intense pressure, not knowing his fate after a drugs scandal.

He managed to put aside the noise and win the title but his career was put on hold afterwards as he served the three-month suspension for twice testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid in 2024.

Sinner always maintained the product entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing it to treat a cut.

While the World Anti-Doping Agency said Sinner did not intend to cheat, it ordered him to serve the ban as he was responsible for the actions of his entourage.

“Last year was definitely a much more difficult situation because in this moment last year I didn’t know exactly what’s going to happen,” he said.

“So I tried still to enjoy it when I went out on the court, but still had it in my head kind of.

“It was difficult for me, but also for the family. I tried to stay with the people I really love, which at times worked very well. At times it was a bit disappointing, too.”

Sinner’s ban expired in May and he bounced back to win Wimbledon and the ATP Finals, ending the year as world number two behind fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz.

He said the experience had made him a better person.

“It is what it is, right? After that, I think everything happens for a reason,” he said.

“It got me even stronger as a person. The person I’ve become it’s much more mature in a way because I see things when they’re not going in the right direction different ways.

“Whatever comes on court, result-wise, that’s all an extra,” he added.

“I live the sport also in a very different way now, which is relaxed, but I give everything I have. It’s a balance of everything. So yeah, I’m very happy.”

‘Dad Cahill’

Sinner saw off Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the title a year ago, having come from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final.

Should he win three in a row he would join Novak Djokovic as the only men in the Open era to do so.

The Serbian legend has done the three-peat twice during his 10 titles at Melbourne Park and could meet Sinner in the semi-finals this year, if both get that far.

The Italian will get his campaign under way against France’s Hugo Gaston, with master coach Darren Cahill again in his corner.

The pair joined forces in June 2022 and Cahill has overseen Sinner’s elevation to the top of the game.

“He’s so important for all of us, for all the team. He has this huge experience,” Sinner said having convinced the Australian to put his retirement plans on hold.

“He’s the man who has under control kind of everything. He’s our dad for the whole team.” — AFP