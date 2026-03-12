MIRI, March 12 — A total of 12,509 citizenship applications have been approved across Sarawak through the National Registration Department’s Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) initiative.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala said of the total, some 2,000 approved applications were from the National Registration Department (JPN) Miri branch.

“The programme was implemented from July 2023 until July 2025. During that period, a total of 13,224 applications were received, of which 12,509 have been approved, while 715 applications are still being processed,” he said.

He pointed out that possessing an identity card is an extremely important status for Malaysians as it allows citizens to enjoy various facilities provided by the government, including access to education, healthcare and other basic services.

The Mulu assemblyman said the programme is fully implemented under the Premier’s Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs to support the efforts of the JPN through the Mekar initiative in resolving documentation and citizenship status issues, particularly in rural areas.

He expressed his highest appreciation to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the JPN for implementing this meaningful initiative.

“It is hoped that efforts like this can be continued and strengthened in the future to help more people in Sarawak, especially those in rural areas, resolve issues related to documentation and citizenship status,” he said. — The Borneo Post