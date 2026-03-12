PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Traveller Scheme, which aims to protect Malaysians commuting to work across the border, is expected to be tabled at the Cabinet meeting soon for consideration, said Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He said the initiatives under the scheme have now entered the final phase of study and are expected to be implemented in the second quarter of this year.

“This scheme involves about 400,000 workers commuting to Singapore. They currently do not have a protection scheme, so if anything happens to them while at work or commuting, who will take care of them and their families?

“They are Malaysians, and as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stated, no one will be left behind,” he told reporters after the Ministry of Human Resources’ (Kesuma) Monthly Assembly and Breaking of Fast Ceremony here yesterday.

Also present were his deputy Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan and SOCSO Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azman said SOCSO would hold discussions with stakeholders, including non-governmental organisations working with the travellers, on April 6 at the Malaysian Embassy in Singapore. — Bernama