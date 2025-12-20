KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Both Malaysian pairs, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun failed to advance to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Final 2025 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre, China.

Aaron-Wooi Yik lost to Indian pair Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 21-17, 18-21, 15-21 in an hour and 10 mins, finishing third in Group B, while Wei Chong-Kai Wun lost to world number one pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Sung Jae 25-23, 21-14, 19-21, also finishing third in Group A.

Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, qualified to the semi-finals of their respective events. — Bernama