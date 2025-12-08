BANGKOK, Dec 8 — National men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun emerged as Malaysia’s heroes as they moved one step closer to ending their two-decade wait for a SEA Games men’s team gold medal in badminton after coming from behind to get past Thailand, 3-1, to reach the final of the 2025 edition in Pathum Thani today.

After conceding the opening point, the national team regrouped, and the world number five Wei Chong-Kai Wun delivered the decisive blow by overcoming Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul 21-14,18-21, 21-17, at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus.

Despite the feat, Wei Chong felt they was little to celebrate as the pair could have closed the match in straight sets, instead allowing it to go the distance, which made the contest harder than necessary.

“Maybe in the second set they (opponent) changed the gameplay and it kind of broke our rhythm. We don’t know yet which pair we will play (final), so we just have to prepare ourselves,” Kai Wun told reporters in a post-match interview.

Malaysia had earlier fallen behind when their main singles player Leong Jun Hao went down 15-21, 15-21 to home favourite and 2023 world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

The momentum swung Malaysia’s way when 2022 world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik restored parity at 1-1 with a hard-earned 21-18, 21-19 win over Supak Jomkoh-Peeratchai Sukphun.

“This is the first time we are playing after a month’s break from tournaments, so we are slowly getting back the rhythm,” Aaron told reporters after the match.

Second singles shuttler Justin Hoh then pushed Malaysia ahead, thanks to a straight set victory over Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-10, 21-17.

Reflecting on his performance, Justin admitted he was eager to close out the match, which almost proved costly as he allowed his opponent to reel off five consecutive points and cut the deficit to just two at 19-17, though he ultimately steadied himself to make it 2-1 to Malaysia.

That set the stage for Wei Chong-Kai Wun to step up and seal Malaysia’s place in the final for a fifth consecutive edition, having finished runners-up at every SEA Games since the 2017 edition when Malaysia became hosts in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia now have a chance to make amends of their 2023 edition final loss against arch-rivals Indonesia in the final, slated to be held this Wednesday.

This came after Indonesia defeated Singapore 3-1, in the other semis.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 will take place from December 9 to 20 across two provinces Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama