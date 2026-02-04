SHAH ALAM, Feb 4 — Proton today launched its new e.MAS 7 PHEV, a plug-in hybrid SUV designed as an “electric-first” vehicle, with a special launch price starting from RM105,800.

The new model strengthens the national carmaker’s electrification strategy by offering a vehicle that prioritises electric driving for daily use, with its petrol engine acting primarily as a backup for longer journeys.

Proton demonstrated the vehicle’s real-world capability by completing a 1,104.5 km journey from Penang to Johor Bahru and back to its Subang Jaya headquarters on a single tank of fuel and a single charge, with 189 km of range still remaining, proving a total achievable range of over 1,200 km.

“The all-new Proton e.MAS 7 PHEV brings electric-first driving to Malaysians in a practical, approachable way, without compromising freedom for longer trips,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of PRO-NET, Proton’s new energy technology subsidiary.

Pricing and launch offers

The e.MAS 7 PHEV is offered in three variants. The first 5,000 customers will enjoy a special launch rebate of RM4,000, bringing the on-the-road prices (without insurance) to:

Prime: RM105,800 — The base model, delivering strong performance and essential features at the most accessible price point.

Premium: RM119,800 — An upgraded version offering more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and enhanced comfort features for a safer and more enjoyable driving experience.

Premium Plus: RM125,800 — The top-of-the-line model, featuring an extended driving range with a larger battery, faster DC charging capabilities, and a panoramic sunroof.

To celebrate the launch, Proton is also offering “Five Power Packs” worth up to RM7,500, which include a complimentary home charger, five years of free internet data, and trade-in rebates.

Owners of vehicles over 20 years old may also be eligible for an additional RM4,000 incentive under the government’s vehicle replacement grant.

How it works

At the heart of the vehicle is the EM-i Drive System, which intelligently switches between electric and petrol power.

For daily city driving, it operates in “Pure” electric mode. On highways or hills, it automatically blends both power sources in “Hybrid” mode for maximum efficiency. A “Power” mode is also available for enhanced acceleration.

The vehicle is equipped with a durable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery suitable for Malaysian conditions.

Proton also highlighted the lower long-term ownership costs, estimating that fuel and maintenance over 10 years would be approximately RM29,200, compared to around RM49,800 for a conventional SUV.

The e.MAS 7 PHEV features a distinctive, modern exterior with full-width LED light bars and 19-inch alloy wheels. The minimalist interior includes a panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker premium audio system, and ergonomic leatherette seats.

The car comes with a 6-year unlimited mileage warranty and an 8-year/160,000km warranty for its high-voltage battery and components.