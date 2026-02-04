KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A man allegedly set fire to his brother-in-law’s house at PPR Desa Tun Razak in Cheras here yesterday after accusing him of interfering in his marriage.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 34-year-old suspect was detained at around 11.25am, just a few hours after the incident was reported.

He said the incident occurred at about 8.30am when the suspect, who is also the husband of the victim’s younger sister, went to the victim’s home claiming he wanted to collect his personal belongings.

“When the victim opened the door, the suspect shouted and accused the victim of being the cause of his marital problems.

“To avoid a confrontation, the victim allowed the suspect to enter to collect his items while the victim moved to the far end of the block’s staircase,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said that shortly afterwards, neighbours reported that the victim’s house was on fire, prompting firemen to rush to the scene.

He said the fire was extinguished and no casualties were reported.

“Further checks found that the suspect had five previous criminal records, and a urine test showed he was positive for drugs,” he added.

He said an application for remand of the suspect will be made today.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine, and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation. — Bernama