KLANG — The Lower Shariah Court here has reportedly confirmed as valid two separate divorce pronouncements made by national footballer Faisal Halim on June 11 and November 10, officially effecting talak on his wife, Nur Syazwani Mizuana Shahril.

According to a report in Sinar Harian, Faisal’s lawyer said Shariah Judge Mohd Hairuddin Ab Rahim affirmed both pronouncements, clarifying that although the couple attempted to reconcile immediately after the first talak, the second pronouncement ended the marriage.

For the second pronouncement, the court reprotedly ordered Nur Syazwani to undergo an iddah period — within which she cannot remarry — lasting three menstrual cycles.

“We will go to the Shariah High Court to record other matters, including the issue of hadanah (child custody),” Nur Syazwani was quoted as saying.

Nur Syazwani had previously filed for an amicable divorce on September 2, but both parties decided on September 12 to try to save their marriage.

Faisal, 27, married Nur Syazwani on March 9, 2019, and the couple has a son.