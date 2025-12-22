BIRMINGHAM, Dec 22 — Morgan Rogers struck two superb ‌goals for Aston Villa as they beat Manchester United 2-1 at home on Sunday to record their seventh straight Premier League victory and 10th in a ‍row in all competitions.

With seven goals and three assists in the league in 17 ‌appearances this season, Rogers has helped Villa up to third in the table on 36 points and into the title race, hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal (39 points) and Manchester City (37).

The home side did not look like ‍a team on a winning run for much of the first half, but that changed when John McGinn picked out Rogers in the 45th minute.

Brimming with confidence, the 23-year-old brought the ball down and kept it in play before cutting into the box and curling a superb shot past keeper Senne Lammens and into the top corner.

United managed to level before the break when Matty Cash was robbed to the right of the Villa penalty area and Matheus Cunha blasted the loose ball past Emiliano Martinez, but their joy was short-lived as captain Bruno Fernandes had to be substituted at ‍halftime due to injury.

Manchester United fans look dejected during the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain on December 21, 2025. — Reuters pic

Martinez ‍replaces injured Fernandes

Fernandes was replaced by Lisandro Martinez, who normally plays as a defender, and the Argentine made the most of his cameo in a more advanced position to fire off an early ​shot as United sought to get back in the game.

The fightback was short-lived, however, as Rogers netted again in the 57th minute with another curled effort past Lammens. United substitute Shea Lacey fired a late effort into the midriff of the Villa keeper and Mason Mount sent a free kick over the bar, but Villa held on to leave the visitors seventh in the ‌table as the home fans heralded their goal-scorer.

“It’s hard work, it’s long hours and you want every one to go in the top corner like that, so it’s ‍nice when one does go in,” Rogers said of his shooting prowess.

“You’ve just got to keep trying it ‌and trying ‍it, and sometimes it’s your day, sometimes it isn’t. Luckily, lately it has been and I’m happy about ‍that.”

Rogers gave his shirt to a fan at the end of the game.

“The fans make football – playing with ‍no fans and playing with fans is two completely different sports. ⁠It is so enjoyable playing ‍here, we have the crowd behind us and you can see it in our performances,” he said. — Reuters