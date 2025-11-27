PARIS, Nov 27 — Midfield star Vitinha scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain came from behind on the way to beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in an action-packed Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The Portuguese playmaker cancelled out Richarlison’s opener in stunning fashion just before half-time at the Parc des Princes, and repeated the trick early in the second half after Randal Kolo Muani had got Spurs’ second.

The on-loan Kolo Muani had been hoping to haunt his parent club — he later scored again, but that was after the reigning European champions had punished poor Tottenham defending to net twice more themselves.

Fabian Ruiz got PSG’s third and Willian Pacho their fourth, with Vitinha eventually sealing the victory from the spot as the French giants made it four wins from five in this season’s Champions League.

“It is the first time in my career I have scored a hat-trick and even scored two goals in one match, so it is really special,” Vitinha told broadcaster Canal Plus.

“I’m really pleased, mainly for the victory. We came from behind twice which shows the character in the team.”

PSG, who had Lucas Hernandez sent off late on, are close to securing a place in the knockout phase and are well positioned to finish the league phase in the top eight, meaning direct progress to the last 16.

Spurs slip to 16th but can still be optimistic of their chances of reaching the next stage with Slavia Prague up next.

Coach Thomas Frank did not get the confidence-boosting result he was looking for after last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Arsenal — Spurs have now let in 11 goals in three matches and have won just three of their last 12 outings.

Yet there is no disgrace in losing to this PSG team, even if they are currently weakened by injuries.

“I am very pleased with the performance. Today was much more the identity of the team, the bravery and aggressiveness of the team,” Frank told TNT Sports.

“There were lots of positives, the two strikers scoring three goals between them, the whole team performed really well.”

This was the 10th time PSG had faced Premier League opposition in 2025 and they have won six of those encounters inside 90 minutes — they also defeated Spurs on penalties in August’s Uefa Super Cup.

Spurs went ahead here from their first attempt on 35 minutes as Kolo Muani nodded Archie Gray’s cross from the left across goal for Richarlison to head in.

It was a third goal in three games for the Brazilian, and a sixth this season — he has now beaten his tally for all of the last campaign.

Defeated at home by Bayern Munich last time out, PSG were determined to avoid a second straight loss in the competition and levelled right on half-time.

Kolo Muani double

Supplied by Quentin Ndjantou, Vitinha let the ball run across his body before unleashing a superb right-foot strike which flew in off the underside of the bar.

The visitors went back ahead shortly after the restart though, with Pacho clearing a Gray attempt off the line, only for Kolo Muani to smash in.

It was a first Tottenham goal for the France striker in 10 appearances since joining on loan from PSG.

Again PSG responded quickly through Vitinha, who collected Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass on the edge of the box and advanced into the area before firing in left-footed.

The title-holders went ahead for the first time as the hour approached, Ruiz sweeping in from a Joao Neves back-heel after Pape Matar Sarr was tackled just outside the box.

The goals kept coming with Pacho prodding in for 4-2 when the Spurs defence failed to deal with a corner.

Vitinha was then punished for losing possession in his own half, a rare mistake allowing Kolo Muani to score his second of the night and his team’s third.

But the 25-year-old Vitinha had the last laugh.

PSG won a penalty when his shot was stopped by Cristian Romero’s arm, with Vitinha converting for 5-3.

It was a first senior hat-trick for a player who missed his penalty against Spurs in the Super Cup.

Hernandez then saw red in stoppage time following a review for elbowing Xavi Simons. — AFP