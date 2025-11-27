HONG KONG, Nov 27 — The football team from the Hong Kong district reeling from a deadly apartment blaze wore black arm bands and stood in silence ahead of their match on Thursday in Asian club competition.

A massive fire broke out in an eight-building housing estate in Tai Po on Wednesday, killing at least 55 people in Hong Kong’s worst blaze in decades.

Tai Po FC faced Australian side Macarthur FC away in the AFC Champions League Two, the second-tier club tournament in Asian football, about 24 hours later.

Tai Po’s players wore black arm bands and both teams stood in solemn silence ahead of kickoff at Campbelltown Sports Stadium outside Sydney.

Tai Po’s Brazilian captain Igor Sartori declined to celebrate after putting his side ahead in the 24th minute, instead putting his hands together in prayer.

Several domestic sporting events in Hong Kong, including a trail race and rugby matches, have been postponed or are set to be, the South China Morning Post newspaper said. — AFP