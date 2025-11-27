LONDON, Nov 27 — Arsenal’s Luis Munoz became the youngest player to feature in a Uefa Youth League match on Wednesday when the 13-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages of their 4-2 win over Bayern Munich in the under-19 competition.

Munoz, who does not turn 14 until December 18, replaced Kyran Thompson in the 85th minute.

The teenage midfielder beat the record set by Liam Payas, who played for Gibraltar-based Lincoln Red Imps aged 14 years and 93 days in September 2024.

Arsenal are 30th in the Uefa Youth League table, with only the top 22 teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

They next face Belgian side Club Brugge on December 10. — Reuters