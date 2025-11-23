KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei captured their second title of the season today after storming to victory at the 2025 Australian Open in Sydney.

In the final of the Super 500 tournament held at the Quaycentre on Olympic Boulevard, the world champions and top seeds defeated Indonesia’s second seeds Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu 21-16, 21-11 in 42 minutes, Bernama reported.

The result extended Tang Jie and Ee Wei’s perfect record to five wins over the world No. 11 pair.

It was also their third final of the season after they clinched the world championship title in August.

The victory earned them US$37,525 (about RM155,835) in prize money.