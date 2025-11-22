PETALING JAYA, Nov 22 – World mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei booked their berth in the finals of the Australian Open today, raising their chances of clinching a second title this year before the season-ending World Tour Finals in December.

The world No. 4 pair defeated Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-16, 21-14 in just 49 minutes.

It was their first encounter with the Thai duo, who are ranked 65th globally.

Tang Jie–Ee Wei have already qualified for 10 semi-finals and two finals this season.

They captured the World Championships crown in August, marking a career milestone.

Their next challenge will be against either Thailand’s Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat/Ruttanapak Oupthong or Indonesia’s Felisha Pasaribu/Jafar Hidayatullah, who are contesting the other semi-final.

Victory in the Australian Open, a Super 500 tournament, would provide a timely boost ahead of the World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China (Dec 17–21).

Winners will pocket US$37,525 (RM155,190).

Runners-up will take home US$18,050 (RM76,648).

The Malaysian duo, already hailed as one of the most consistent pairs on the circuit this year, are now on track for another major triumph.