BARCELONA, Nov 21 — Finally reopening Camp Nou is cause to celebrate for Barcelona but coach Hansi Flick will only be happy if they inaugurate their rebuilt stadium by kickstarting their La Liga title defence tomorrow.

The Catalan giants host Athletic Bilbao while trailing Real Madrid by three points after an inconsistent start to the campaign, below the level they were as they claimed a domestic treble last season.

With three international breaks disrupting the opening months, now Flick has the chance to knuckle down and find solutions to Barca’s problems.

They have shipped 15 goals, more than nine of the 10 teams beneath them, while the attack has also struggled to ignite in the way it did in Flick’s debut year.

Returning to their home is one of several reasons for Barca to believe the coming weeks will be positive.

They last played at Camp Nou in May 2023, with the stadium shut for two-and-a-half years.

Barca had hoped to reopen it in November 2024 but construction problems and other setbacks led to its delay, with the team playing in exile at the Olympic stadium.

“(Playing there) will definitely help us... for the club’s future, it’s very important, I congratulate everyone who has worked on it,” said Flick.

In Barcelona’s prior outing they beat Celta Vigo 4-2 in Galicia, with a wild first half giving way to a far more controlled second, which might indicate the direction his team need to take.

“The second half gives us confidence for the next matches and this is what we need,” said the coach.

Flick hopes that confidence is what the team needs to be able to execute their high-line defence to perfection, as they did for a long period last term.

“I always think to say something about the experts, former players, former coaches, but I will not do it, (it makes) too much noise for us,” said Flick, showing he has heard the criticism regularly aimed at him over Barca’s defensive woes.

The club have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the nine games they have played across all competitions since goalkeeper Joan Garcia was injured.

The stopper is poised to return against Athletic to help end that run.

Striker Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick against Celta and following a troubled start to the campaign because of injury his presence is a big boost.

The veteran has a nose for goal which his stand-in Ferran Torres cannot replicate, as well as offering good build-up connections for Barca’s wingers.

Teen starlet Lamine Yamal is a doubt after he missed Spain’s World Cup qualifiers following treatment on a long-running groin issue, while Raphinha is close to a return on the other flank.

Although Marcus Rashford has impressed during his loan from Manchester United, the Brazilian’s intensity and work-rate has been missed in recent weeks.

One problem for Flick against Athletic is Frenkie de Jong’s suspension while Pedri is out injured, denying the coach his first-choice pair of central midfielders. Marc Casado and Dani Olmo are likely to step in.

Whoever Flick selects will become part of the stadium’s new history, 68 years after the previous iteration was opened in 1957. — AFP