KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh today stressed that she does not have the power to sack officials of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) over the recent seven heritage players case.

She warned that any government interference in the national football body could trigger a Fifa suspension.

“Many have written saying the sports minister should sack all FAM executive committee members. I cannot do that. I cannot dismiss FAM’s executive committee because this would violate Fifa Statute 15(c), which could lead to suspension by Fifa,” she said during her winding-up speech on the ministry’s committee-level debate on the 2026 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fifa’s Article 15(c) states that national football bodies must operate independently and free from government interference, and violations can result in suspension.

Yeoh cited multiple international examples of football associations punished for government interference, including Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Chad, Benin and Brunei, all of which were suspended by Fifa after political actions were taken against their football bodies.

She added that while the current controversy involves only the senior national team, any Fifa suspension would affect Malaysia’s entire football structure, including youth and women’s teams preparing for upcoming tournaments.

“We have six other national squads. These teams are not at fault and are still training for their respective tournaments. That is why the ministry must be cautious as we study the options available,” she said.

The Segambut MP acknowledged public frustration following recent issues involving naturalised players and ongoing investigations surrounding FAM, but reiterated that her ministry must act within international rules.

“I know everyone is upset because this concerns the country’s image and reputation. I will study the outcome from Tun Md Raus Sharif’s ongoing investigation thoroughly,” she said.

Yeoh added that she is considering presenting the outcome of the investigation in Parliament, given strong interest from MPs.