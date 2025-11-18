KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Fifa has confirmed in an official statement that it held discussions with one of Malaysia’s heritage players, referred to as “Player 1”, over alleged breaches of Article 22 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC) involving document falsification and fraud, according to Stadium Astro.

Fifa said the player initially stated that his grandfather was born in Venezuela and his grandmother in Spain, before correcting himself to say both were born in Malaysia.

The governing body described the statement as significant in its investigation.

According to the report Player 1 was unable to produce copies of documents submitted to his agent during a luncheon with his father.

Fifa could only verify the birth certificate of his grandmother, Puan Maria Belen Concepcion Martin, the birth certificate obtained by Fifa administration, and a Malaysian government-issued birth certificate.

In his final interview, Player 1 reportedly said:

“My grandfather was born in Venezuela and my grandmother in Spain … I mean Malaysia, sorry.”

According to Stadium Astro, Fifa noted that he was the last player to be interviewed and that his initial response caused confusion regarding his heritage.

Previously, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) was ordered to pay a fine of CHF 350,000 (around RM1.9 million) to FIFA.

Seven other heritage players, including Gabriel Palmero, Facundo Garcés and Rodrigo Holgado, were each fined CHF 2,000 (around RM10,000) and suspended for 12 months from all football activities, Stadium Astro reported.