PARIS, Nov 16 — Uefa have handed Marseille a partial stadium closure punishment over a series of incidents in their 1-0 defeat at home Atalanta in the Champions League, European football’s governing body announced on Saturday.

Home fans at the Stade Velodrome on November 5 had set off flares, thrown projectiles and used lasers.

Uefa fined Marseille €71,000 (US$82,500 or RM344,000) and ordered them to close a part of the south stand for the Champions League match against Newcastle on November 25.

Goalkeeping coach Alexandre Salvat was given a two-match ban for insulting an official during the Atalanta match. — AFP