BERLIN, Nov 14 — Former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp will be a TV pundit for MagentaTV during the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, German Press Agency (dpa) reported, citing the streaming service.

“I really want to experience this World Cup from an expert’s perspective. At the same time, I know that this marathon tournament will present its own unique challenges,” Klopp said.

Klopp already has some TV experience as he worked with German broadcasters ZDF in the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2008.

Previously, MagentaTV had already announced 2014 World Cup champion Thomas Müller as a pundit for the tournament.

Magenta TV will broadcast all 104 World Cup matches next year. The paid streaming service has the exclusive rights for 44 games.

Klopp resigned from Liverpool last year and since the beginning of 2025 has served as global head of football for Red Bull, where his responsibilities include co-managing Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. — Bernama-dpa