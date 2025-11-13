PUTRAJAYA, Nov 13 — Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) member Datuk Seri Yusof Ismail has voluntarily withdrawn from the Special Task Force set up to conduct a probe into the issue involving seven national heritage players.

The EAIC said the administrative measure was taken to ensure the integrity, transparency and independence of EAIC from any potential conflict of roles since he is also a member of the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) special independent investigation committee.

“This decision in no way affects the position nor the credibility of Datuk Seri Dr Yusof Ismail as a member of the EAIC,” it said in a statement today.

The Special Task Force was established on Nov 4 to investigate allegations of failure in identity document verification and standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance in the citizenship process involving seven heritage Malaysian footballers linked to the FAM and a probe by world governing body Fifa.

On November 3, Fifa’s Appeal Committee reportedly upheld the sanctions imposed by its Disciplinary Committee on FAM and the seven heritage players for offences related to document falsification under Article 22 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC).

The Appeal Committee, in a statement published on Fifa’s official website, confirmed that it had dismissed the appeal lodged by FAM and the players — Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

Following the decision, FAM was ordered to pay a fine of CHF350,000 (approximately RM1.8 million), while each player was fined CHF2,000 (around RM11,000) and also suspended for 12 months from participating in football-related activities. — Bernama