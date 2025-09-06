KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — National men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao is prepared for a tough opening-round clash against compatriot Lee Zii Jia at the 2025 Hong Kong Open, which begins next Tuesday.

Although Zii Jia has only just returned from a long injury layoff, Jun Hao does not view it as a significant advantage for himself.

“It’s a challenge for me because, as we all know, it’s never easy to beat Zii Jia. He only just made his comeback at the World Championships in Paris, and in a tournament like the Hong Kong Open, anything can happen,” he said when met recently.

Jun Hao, currently ranked 23rd in the world, has been drawn against Zii Jia, who sits at 47th, marking their first encounter since the 2023 Arctic Open.

He also emphasised that their status as compatriots and training partners would not alter the competitive nature of the match.

“An opponent is an opponent, whether I have trained with him or not. We will both give our best — it all comes down to strategy on the court,” he said.

Zii Jia has won all three of their previous encounters, making this showdown a crucial chance for Jun Hao to secure his first win over the professional shuttler. — Bernama