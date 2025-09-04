LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — FIFA will kick off a multi-phase ticket sale process for the 2026 World Cup this month with initial single seat prices as low as $60 for group-stage matches and as high as $6,710 for the final.

Those prices will fluctuate based on demand, and fans will be able to buy single-game tickets, venue-specific tickets and team-specific packages, world football’s governing body said Wednesday as it announced a schedule for the first phase of sales.

Forty-eight teams, the biggest field in World Cup history, will play in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11-July 19 next year.

Fans who have a Visa card can register for a FIFA ID on the body’s website to enter a presale draw to be held September 10-19.

Those selected through the randomized presale draw can then apply to purchase tickets starting October 1.

Sales will be capped at four tickets per person per match, and no person can purchase more than 40 for the entire tournament.

Further ticket sales will be launched in the coming months, with registration for phase two expected to take place October 27-31 for sales from mid-November to early December.

Phase three will begin shortly after the tournament draw is held in Washington on December 5 and fans can submit applications for specific matches.

Closer to the tournament, fans will be able to buy remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA said in a statement it planned to offer additional products such as supporter tickets for fans who want to sit with others backing the same team, and conditional supporter tickets for fans who want to reserve a place in potential knockout rounds.

FIFA will also launch an official resale platform. — AFP