KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysia’s golden Merdeka moment was etched into history tonight as Chen Tang Jie–Toh Ee Wei captured the mixed doubles crown at the 2025 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Paris.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hailed their historic victory, describing it as a priceless National Day gift for the nation.

“Our Road To Gold shuttlers — Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei — are Malaysia’s new mixed doubles WORLD CHAMPIONS!

“This Merdeka Day gold medal is not only extra special, it will now forever be etched in history as one of the country’s finest sporting achievements,” she said in a post on her official X account.

Earlier, Chen-Toh stunned China’s Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 21-15, 21-14 in a thrilling 40-minute title showdown at the Adidas Arena.

The triumph marks a milestone for Malaysian badminton as Tang Jie–Ee Wei become the first-ever Malaysian pair to clinch the mixed doubles world title, adding a glorious chapter to the nation’s sporting history. — Bernama