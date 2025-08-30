KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The national men’s doubles challenge at the 2025 Badminton World Championships ended at the quarter-finals after both pairs, including world number two Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, lost to their respective opponents in Paris, France early this morning.

In the quarter-finals at the Adidas Arena, Aaron-Wooi Yik, former world champions, failed to match the greatness of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty of India when they lost 12-21, 19-21 in a 43-minute match.

At the same time, the pair of Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun put up a fierce fight before surrendering to world number one pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae from South Korea 21-23, 23-21, 15-21 in a tough 69-minute match.

The defeat of both pairs saw no Malaysian representatives in the men’s doubles event in the semi-finals of this edition.

Malaysia, however, still has hope through two other pairs, namely the women’s doubles main draw Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and the mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei who will be in action in the semi-finals today. — Bernama