KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — National squash player, Aira Azman extended her dominance at the 40th National Championships 2025 by securing her third consecutive title after outlasting her elder sister Aifa in a gripping five-set final in the women’s premier category, today.

The 20-year-old defending champion edged past 23-year-old Aifa 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8 in a thrilling showdown at the Penang International Squash Centre.

“Very happy with the way I played today even though I have to meet my sister for the second time for the national title. We played really tough matches today. Very delighted to win my third title,” she said according to a voice recording shared with reporters.

Meanwhile, Duncan Lee carved out a milestone of his own by capturing his maiden National Championships title after defeating Sanjay Jeeva in a hard-fought clash in the men’s premier category.

The 23-year-old sealed the win in straight games, prevailing 11-9, 11-8, 11-8.

“This is an incredible time for me. I am not really in the podium programme, but I am so glad I beat all podium players. My target this year is to make it to the Top 100 and I would also like to appear in the SEA Games as well,” he said. — Bernama