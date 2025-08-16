SHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — The Selangor state government has agreed to increase the winning incentive amount for its athletes at the 2026 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) by RM2,000 if the state wins the overall championship.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this additional amount will be based on the incentives given last year to athletes who won gold medals at the biennial event.

He said this would bring the total incentive to RM12,000 for individual athletes, RM7,000 per person for athletes in team events with fewer than three players, and RM5,000 for sports with more than three players.

“However, this amount can still go up. We have a year from now. I will follow up and we will get an analysis from the coaches, the State Sports Council, and so on.

“If there’s a significant increase as we head towards SUKMA, God willing, we will raise the incentives from time to time,” he said at the launch of the Road To Champion Sukma 2026 and the Appointment of the SUKMA Adopt-a-Programme here today.

Last year, Amirudin announced that the Selangor government would offer a winning incentive of RM10,000 to individual athletes who won a gold medal at the 21st SUKMA Games in Sarawak.

He said that for team events with five or fewer players, gold medal contributors would receive an incentive of RM5,000 each, while for team events with more than five players, they would receive RM3,000 each.

The ceremony today also saw the appointment of Seri Serdang State Assemblyman (ADUN) Abbas Salimi Che Adzmi@Azmi as the Contingent Head, while the Deputy State Secretary of Selangor (Development), Datuk Johary Anuar, was appointed as the Deputy Contingent Head.

In the last SUKMA edition, Selangor finished in third place with a medal haul of 56 gold, 64 silver, and 61 bronze behind host state Sarawak who emerged as the overall champion with 76-55-70, followed by the Federal Territory as the runner-up with 75-65-72. — Bernama