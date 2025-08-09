MANCHESTER, Aug 9 — Manchester United’s revamped training ground is a “world-class performance environment” that can help restore the club to former glories, according to co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

A £50 million (RM285 million) investment has been made to upgrade the Carrington training ground that has been United’s base since 2000.

The renovation work was completed during the 2024/25 season and Ruben Amorim’s squad moved into the men’s first-team building this week, having returned from their pre-season tour of the United States.

British billionaire Ratcliffe pledged to invest US$300 million in infrastructure when he took a minority stake in the 20-time English champions last year.

“Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United,” Ratcliffe said in a statement on the club’s website.

“We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club.”

The training ground project was overseen by Foster + Partners, the firm also appointed last September to develop the masterplan for a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

United’s men’s team endured their worst campaign for 51 years last season, finishing 15th in the table.

They have not won the Premier League since 2013, in Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

Amorim has been handed a revamped attack for the new campaign with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo already signed and Benjamin Sesko set to join from RB Leipzig in a £74 million deal. — AFP