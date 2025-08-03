EUGENE (Oregon), Aug 3 — Transgender and non-binary US distance runner Nikki Hiltz criticized World Athletics’ plans to introduce gene testing for female athletes on Saturday, saying the move would be a “slippery slope.”

Hiltz was assigned female at birth and came out as transgender and non-binary in 2021, and uses they/them pronouns.

The US runner described the introduction of gene tests as “disappointing.”

“Sex testing is a slippery slope,” Hiltz said after booking their place at the Tokyo World Championships with victory in the women’s 1,500m at the US trials in Oregon.

“Obviously, I’m gonna do it. I’m not gonna, like, protest it or anything. I just don’t like the precedent that it sets,” they said.

World Athletics has said its test – which is carried out using a cheek swab or blood test – is “extremely accurate,” with false positives or negatives seen as “extremely unlikely”.

Hiltz, however, expressed concern that other sporting federations might use more invasive techniques.

“If this is the top (of the sport) setting these rules, how does this trickle down to the NCAA or youth programs?” they asked.

“Sex testing can be very invasive. Like this is just like a harmless cheek swab. Maybe for different organizations, it’s not that. And that scares me.”

Hiltz called on resources diverted to gene testing to be used for other issues affecting women’s sport.

“The biggest thing for me is it’s not solving a problem that exists,” they said. “So what is this time, energy, money going for? It’s not a problem that we face.

“What we do face is abusive coaches. Doping allegations. Why aren’t we putting our time and energy, money, into that? It’s pretty disappointing,” they added.

World Athletics’ test will test for the SRY gene, which is part of the Y chromosome and causes male characteristics to develop.

If the athlete tests negative for the Y chromosome they are eligible to compete in the female category in world ranking competitions.

If it is positive, they can only compete in the female category in non-world ranking competitions or in another category other than the female one.

Athletics has long considered introducing eligibility criteria for women’s events, amid questions over biological advantages for transgender athletes and those with differences of sex development (DSD).

Transgender women who have gone through male puberty are currently banned by World Athletics from competing in women’s events, while the federation requires female DSD athletes whose bodies produce high testosterone levels to take medication to lower them in order to be eligible. — AFP