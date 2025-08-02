KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei crashed out of the Macau Open today, falling to Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje in the semi-finals.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the world No. 3 duo lost 21-15, 17-21, 11-21 in a 54-minute match after a strong start. Despite comfortably taking the first game, they were undone by unforced errors in the next two, allowing the world No. 4 Danes to take control.

The win marked Christiansen-Boje’s first victory over the Malaysians in three meetings, the report said.

Their exit ends hopes for an all-Malaysian final, after national underdogs Jimmy Wong and Lai Pei Jing — ranked world No. 127 — pulled off a shock win over a top Indonesian pair earlier to reach the World Tour Super 300 final.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that Malaysia’s men’s singles shuttler Justin Hoh continued his fine run by coming from behind to defeat India’s Tharun Mannepalli 19-21, 21-16, 21-16 in an epic 81-minute battle — marking his second win over Tharun in three meetings.

Justin will next face Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, who earlier stunned second seed Lakshya Sen of India with a commanding 21-16, 21-9 victory.

Also through to the final are national men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, who cruised past compatriots Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri 21-13, 21-15 in just 34 minutes.

They will meet either Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani or Taiwan’s Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen in tomorrow’s final, acording to the report.