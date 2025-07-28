BASEL, July 28 — Chloe Kelly converted the decisive kick as England beat Spain 3-1 on penalties to lift the Women’s Euro 2025 trophy after Sunday’s game had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time, allowing the Lionesses to avenge their defeat in the World Cup final two years ago and retain their continental crown.

It looked as though Spain would repeat their victory over England in Sydney in 2023 as they dominated the game at St Jakob-Park in Basel and led through Mariona Caldentey’s first-half header.

But England did not panic, having already trailed against both Sweden in the quarter-finals and Italy in the semis before finding a way to win.

Alessia Russo headed in their equaliser just before the hour mark, and no further goals meant a shoot-out in which Kelly — who once again had a huge impact off the bench — netted the winner.

“I was cool, I was composed. I knew I was going to hit the back of the net,” Kelly told the BBC of her penalty.

It was an agonising way to lose for Spain, but they failed to score three of their spot-kicks, with reigning Ballon d’Or Aitana Bonmati seeing her effort saved.

Sarina Wiegman’s England are therefore back-to-back European champions, three years after they defeated Germany in extra time at Wembley to win a first women’s major tournament.

“What a team. What a game. What drama. You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was at the match, wrote on X.

Defeating Spain helps make up for the pain of losing the World Cup final in 2023, and England’s victory also confirms Wiegman’s place among the coaching greats.

She has now won three consecutive European Championships, having led her native Netherlands to victory in 2017 before doing the same with England three years ago.

“We said we can win by any means and that’s what we have shown again today. I am so proud of the team and the staff. It is incredible,” said Wiegman, whose team lost to France in their first match at the tournament.

“Losing your first game and becoming European champions is incredible,” she added.

Spain fell short in their quest to add a maiden European Championship title to the World Cup they won in Australia.

La Roja dominated possession as expected, but ultimately paid the price for not killing the game against an England side who never know when they are beaten.

“I am in shock,” Bonmati told broadcaster TVE before apologising for failing from the spot.

“Football is cruel. Everything seems bad right now, but I think we played the best football during the tournament.”

English resilience

England, meanwhile, had been 2-0 down against Sweden in the last eight before scoring twice to force extra time as they eventually won on penalties.

Then substitute Michelle Agyemang’s 96th-minute equaliser denied Italy in the semi-finals, when Kelly netted the extra-time winner.

Wiegman took a gamble here on the fitness of Lauren James which paid off, albeit not quite as planned — having come off with an ankle injury against Italy, the Chelsea winger did not last until half-time and was replaced by Kelly.

By that point Spain were in front, scoring when Ona Battle crossed from the right for Caldentey to head in.

They had already been in control before that and it felt like England’s best hope was for complacency from their opponents.

The best example of that came with the game still goalless, when Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll played a careless short pass to Laia Aleixandri in her own area.

Lauren Hemp was alive to the opportunity and pounced, but Coll made the save.

Yet even at 1-0 England were still in the game, and they took their chance in the 57th minute when Kelly crossed from the left for Russo to level.

England — with more fans on their side in the crowd of 34,203 — sensed yet another comeback win was on the cards, and it took Coll’s fingertips to keep out a Kelly effort midway.

The game continued into extra time, and from there to the gripping tension of penalties, in which Beth Mead’s first kick for England was saved after she was forced to retake.

Captain Leah Williamson also had her effort stopped by Coll, but Alex Greenwood and Niamh Charles both scored, while Patri Guijarro was the only successful taker for Spain before Kelly won it. — AFP