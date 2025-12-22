ALOR SETAR, Dec 22 — A man missing after the car he was driving skidded before plunging into a river along Jalan Ampang Bay here, according to witnesses, was found drowned this afternoon.

Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Deputy Fire Superintendent Ismail Mohd Zain said the body of Ooi Cheah Jhun, 28, who lived in Jalan Anggerik here, was discovered inside the car at the bottom of the river.

“The Fire Department received a call on the incident at 10.37 am today and 12 members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Jitra and Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Stations were deployed to the scene. They executed five dives starting at 1.29 pm.

“At about 2.35 pm, the victim’s car was located on the riverbed and raised to the surface using special equipment, before the victim’s body was handed to police for further action,” he said at the scene.

He said witnesses who saw the incident reported that the car was still afloat after falling in before it was swept away by strong currents and started sinking.

“The car was found about 20 metres from the plunge point when it struck the river embankment and sank at a depth of seven metres. We faced difficulty in locating it due to the murky water and fast river current, “ he said. — Bernama