MANCHESTER, July 26 — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has said he is prepared to reintegrate the club’s exiled players into his squad if they cannot be sold for fees that match the valuations expected by the former Premier League champions.

Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia have been excluded from the squad that has travelled to the United States for the club’s pre-season tour with the quartet seeking transfers away from Old Trafford.

But while they have had to work separately from the first team squad since United returned for training ahead of the new season, Amorim acknowledged he would be prepared to accept the players back into his squad should they not be sold.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams,” Amorim told reporters in Chicago ahead of Saturday’s pre-season meeting with West Ham United.

“We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players.

“I’m ready to receive the players. They have more competition, more competition if you want to play in the World Cup next year, you need to play.

“So I’m really happy with that because I have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it’s perfect.”

United have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far in the transfer window, while England winger Marcus Rashford has left to join Barcelona on loan as Amorim’s side looks to bounce back from a lowly 15th place finish in last year’s league table.

The club’s financial situation is such that United need to sell players if they want to add to their squad. Chief Executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are charged with finding buyers for their “bomb squad”.

“I know for a fact these people — Jason, Omar and the club — have a number for these players,” said Amorim. “If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.

“I understand the (interested) clubs are waiting for the last minute but they can have a surprise.” — Reuters