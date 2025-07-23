SHAH ALAM, July 23 — The third qualifying leg of the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Malaysia, presented by ENOTECH, was held at the Garden Course of Glenmarie Golf & Country Club yesterday.

The event saw a full field of 132 corporate golfers, with Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the royal patron of WCGC Malaysia, joining the players on the tee.

A splash of mid-morning rain threatened to derail proceedings, but the weather cleared, allowing the enthusiastic field to return to action in much enjoyable conditions.

The competition was tightly contested, with the top five pairs finishing with the maximum allowable score of 42 Stableford points. These teams will move on to the national final at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in September.

Leading the way were the pairing of Sasi Kumar Subramaniam (4) and Selvan Subramaniam (7) of Cyberlan Integral Sdn Bhd, who received a Cuckoo Inductrio Hybrid Induction Hob each for their efforts.

In second place was the team of Gavin Fung (4) and Lim Giin Hoong (9), who each walked home with a Huawei GT5 Pro watch. The Universiti Putra Malaysia pairing of Dr Zailani Khuzaimah (6) and Dr Fadzrul Abbas (8) came in third, receiving each a Fella Design Lazio bench.

Fourth place went to the team of Wong Ka Hei (6) and Loh Hung Mun (8) from Paint Bomber Malaysia, who picked up a Bridgestone 24B wedge respectively.

Second time proved a charm for the Perwira Global Enterprise partnership of Ahmad Marzuki Kamaruzaman (5) and Tengku Izharudin Tengku Ismail (11), as they made amends for a disappointing showing in the second qualifying round by securing fifth place, walking home in style with a pair of Skechers GoGolf shoes each.

The fourth and final qualifying round will take place at Templer Park Country Club on August 21, where five more teams will secure their spots in the national final.

The winning pair at the national final will represent Malaysia at the WCGC World Final in Shanghai, China, from October 19 to 23.

ENOTECH is the title sponsor of the WCGC Malaysia, with the main sponsors including Konsortium Jaringan Selangor, Spectrum Outdoor, Simple Advantage, World Klang Group, KUSEL, Avisena Healthcare, Les Copaque Production Sdn Bhd and Cuckoo Malaysia.

Other key partners include PlusMax Group, Ancom Nylex Berhad, CelcomDigi, Skechers Golf, and Avant Aegis, with BMW Millenium Welt KT, Iroas Timepiece, Fella Design & Bridgestone Golf coming in as Hole-in-One sponsors.