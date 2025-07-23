KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The hopes of national mixed doubles pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie of reaching the final of China Open Badminton Championship were dashed in the 2025 edition when they crashed out in the first round in Changzhou today.

The world number six was shown the way out by Indonesian pair, Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu in 21-18, 22-24, 15-21 over an hour.

This is Soon Huat-Shevon’s second defeat to the same pair, apart from failing to retain their runner-up position in the tournament in the 2024 edition.

Meanwhile, the national professional men’s doubles, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, had to forget their desire to defend the championship title when they were shocked by a defeat to the world’s 40th ranked pair from South Korea, Kang Min Hyuk-Kim Dong Ju 15-21, 21-15, 21-17 in 56 minutes.

It was a double defeat for the world’s third-ranked pair, who also failed to defend their Japan Open title when they lost in the final last Sunday.

The country’s number one men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, started the Super 1000 tournament campaign on the right foot when they defeated Danish pair, Rasmus Kjær-Frederik Søgaard 21-19, 21-15 in 41 minutes.

Awaiting them in the second round are either French pair, Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov or Kevin Lee-Ty Alexander Lindeman of Canada. — Bernama