LONDON, July 22 — McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said Christian Horner’s sacking as Red Bull team principal was not unexpected, but conceded that he was taken aback by the mid-season removal.

Horner was dismissed on July 9, just three days after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished fifth in the British Grand Prix.

“I’m maybe [surprised by] the timing, but not the result,” Brown told Canadian broadcaster TSN.

He added: “There’s been a lot of drama there the last couple of years and it doesn’t seem like that drama has been calming down – maybe been getting worse.”

Red Bull did not give a reason for Horner’s departure, replacing him with Frenchman Laurent Mekies, who previously led sister team Racing Bulls.

Horner’s removal came 17 months after a female employee accused him of sexual harassment and controlling behaviour, though Red Bull’s internal investigations dismissed the allegations, which Horner denied.

The team has since faced a decline in performance, with key figures including technical officer Adrian Newey, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, and head of strategy Will Courtenay all leaving.

Verstappen’s dominance faded after his fourth consecutive world title, and amid rumours of a Mercedes move, Red Bull are now fourth in the constructors' championship with just two wins from 12 races.