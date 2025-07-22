MADRID, July 22 — JuniorGP rider Pau Alsina has died at the age of 17 following an accident at MotorLand Aragon last weekend, his team Estrella Galicia 0.0 said.

Spanish media reported Alsina went flying over the top of his bike during a training session and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Born in Sallent, about 70km north of Barcelona, Alsina made his JuniorGP debut this year and was 13th in the riders’ championship standings.

“His commitment and his attitude, always positive and close, will remain forever in our memory,” his team posted on social media on Monday. — Reuters