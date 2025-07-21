LONDON, July 21 — Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in Spain to finalise a season-long loan move to Barcelona.

The 27-year-old arrived in Catalonia on Sunday night after receiving permission from United to complete the transfer formalities, BBC reported

Images showing Rashford disembarking from a private jet in Barcelona quickly spread across social media platforms.

Negotiations between the Spanish club and United accelerated last week, culminating in a deal being agreed in principle over the weekend.

United have now formally approved Rashford’s move, which will see him join Barcelona on a 12-month loan with an option to buy.

Rashford has been eyeing a move to Barcelona since December, when he signalled his desire for a new challenge after being dropped by head coach Ruben Amorim.

This will be Rashford’s second loan spell in a year, following a six-month stint with Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

He is expected to undergo a medical in Spain early this week and may join Barcelona’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, where he could face former United team-mate Jesse Lingard, now at FC Seoul.