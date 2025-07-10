ZURICH, July 10 — Lauren James made sure England avoided a major scare at Women’s Euro 2025 with a brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of the Netherlands which kick-started the Lionesses’ title defence.

Chelsea star James opened the scoring with a rocket of a shot in the 22nd minute and added a third on the hour mark to cap a superb individual performance in Zurich, where England started the game at risk of elimination following defeat to France in their opening fixture.

James’ hugely impressive performance, this time on the right flank, against the meek Dutch came in just her second appearance in a competitive fixture since suffering a hamstring injury in April.

The 23-year-old had been a doubt for the tournament but now looks to be approaching her best form after a shaky start to the tournament against France.

“I enjoyed it a lot. The goals say it all,” James said to the BBC.

“We bounced back from our previous game and today we showed we’re more than capable of showing the world what we can do.

“I just try do my best each game. Hopefully, as the games go on I keep getting more involved.”

Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone scored the other goals as England swept the Dutch aside and moved second in Group D, level on points with the Dutch and three points behind leaders France who thumped eliminated Wales 4-1 in St Gallen.

“I’m very happy with the performance. I think we bounced back really well from France,” coach Sarina Wiegman told reporters.

“The group conversations and how the team responded today was really good and I think we played well.”

Dutch dominated

Qualification for the last eight will go to the final round of fixtures on Sunday, which will suit England as Wiegman’s team face Wales with the wind in their sails while France and the Netherlands face off in Basel where goal difference could end up being crucial.

And the Dutch are reeling from their worst ever defeat at a major tournament having never previously lost a match by more than one goal at a Euros.

Star striker Vivianne Miedema was left fighting for scraps and was then substituted moments before Toone wrapped up the match.

“It is a heavy defeat and we didn’t see it coming. We thought we would be able to compete. We wanted to win, we wanted to qualify directly for the quarter-finals,” said Dutch coach Andries Jonker.

“We have to believe in our chances (against France). If not it’s better not to show up.”

France kept their composure after briefly being pegged back by Wales’ all-time record goalscorer Jess Fishlock, who levelled in the 13th minute after Clara Mateo fired Les Bleues ahead early on.

Fishlock’s strike was her 48th in a Wales shirt and sparked wild celebrations among the travelling support, but the Dragons only held out until the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Mateo was clumsily brought down by Ceri Holland and Kadidiatou Diani squeezed in the subsequent penalty.

From there Wales were out of the picture and in the 53rd minute Amel Majri pounced on an error from Wales goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel to double France’s lead.

And Middleton-Patel was at fault again 10 minutes later when she flapped at a low cross, allowing Grace Geyoro to prod home France’s fourth as they took the initiative in the tournament’s toughest group. — AFP