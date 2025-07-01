ZURICH, July 1 — Spain will be favourites to win the women’s Euro 2025 when the tournament kicks off in Switzerland on July 2, but the world champions will have some stiff competition.

Here AFP takes a look at the stars expected to make a splash in the tournament.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas’ importance to Spain has only increased since the shock news of her Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmati being diagnosed with viral meningitis, although the latter has been discharged from hospital and is expected to join up with her teammates this week.

Putellas, 31, has the experience and standing to guide Spain in their charge for a first ever Euros title, and there will be extra weight on the midfielder’s shoulders for La Roja’s opening Group B match against Portugal on Thursday.

Spain’s squad is predictably dominated with Barca players who suffered a painful defeat to Arsenal in the recent Champions League final.

Putellas was one of them and she has even more reason to be fired up after missing the last Euros with a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered a day before the tournament began.

She has also returned to her best this past season with 22 goals and 17 assists for Barca, and she was also voted player of the season in Liga F.

Lea Schueller (Germany)

Bayern Munich striker Schueller has been the focus of Germany’s attack since Alexandra Popp retired last year, and her lethal finishing will be key for Christian Wuck’s team.

Schueller, 27, has scored 52 times in 75 appearances for Germany and comes into the tournament having netted key goals in Bayern’s domestic league and cup double.

“Of course, we’re not just in the tournament to take part. We’re Germany. We definitely want to win a title,” said Schueller in May.

“But we’re playing with a very young team, a team that’s undergone a transformation, with a new coach and a new coaching staff. Nevertheless, we definitely want to compete for the title.”

Germany could be Spain’s biggest challenger after showing great form in cruising into the Nations League finals, with Schueller netting five times in six Group A1 matches.

England's Lauren James during the warm up before the match with Jamaica at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain. June 29, 2025. — Reuters pic

Lauren James (England)

That Sarina Wiegman included dynamo James in her squad despite her not playing a game since April due to a hamstring injury is a testament to just how important the Chelsea star is to the reigning champions.

The 23-year-old is one of the players that give England an extra dimension, playing between midfield and attack and providing an extra element of creativity and unpredictability.

The only question surrounding James is whether she can get up to full match fitness for the tournament, although Wiegman has said she expects James to be in the mix come England’s opening fixture with France.

“I never really doubted myself, because I think as soon as you have a doubt in your head, then it’s always negative thoughts,” James said after returning to full training earlier this month.

“I always had in my head that I was going to make it.”

Claudia Pina (Spain)

So far stuck in the role of super-sub, Barcelona forward Pina has been making a case all season to be a regular starter for both club and country after a superb campaign for the 23-year-old.

Pina was the star of the show with two goals off the bench which gave Spain a come-from-behind win over England and a spot in the Nations League semi-finals.

She was also on target twice in Barca’s thumping of Chelsea in the last four of the Champions League, two of the 10 goals she scored which made her the top scorer in this year’s competition.

Spain's forward Claudia Pina celebrates scoring her team's first goal during an international women's friendly football match beetween Spain and Japan ahead of the Women Euro 2025 tournament, at Butarque stadium in Leganes, close to Madrid, on June 27, 2025.

Kadidiatou Diani (France)

Lyon forward Diani is France’s most experienced player following coach Laurent Bonadei’s shock move to drop former captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goal scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

The 30-year-old will be key to the French, who are in a tough Group D alongside England, Wales and the Netherlands, and are hoping for a big show in Switzerland after winning all six of their matches in 2025.

Diani comes into the tournament after a fine season with Lyon in which she scored 16 goals and set up 10 more in 29 appearances. — AFP