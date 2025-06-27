PARIS, June 27 — Kylian Mbappe has accused his former club Paris Saint-Germain of moral harassment in a legal filing, the Paris prosecutor’s office told AFP on Thursday as it confirmed an investigation had been opened.

France captain Mbappe is also embroiled in a court battle with PSG to obtain the €55 million (RM272 million) in unpaid wages and bonuses he says the club owes him.

Mbappe’s latest grievance is related to the way he was treated by PSG at the start of the 2023-24 season, when he was made to train with players the club were trying to offload.

He believes he was sidelined by the club after refusing to agree a new contract, a practice which has also affected other footballers and prompted the French players’ union to lodge a complaint last year.

Mbappe was not invited to a 2023 pre-season tour of Asia and missed the first game of that season but was later restored to the team after holding talks with the club.

The 26-year-old joined Real Madrid last summer after seven seasons with PSG.

He scored 256 goals in 308 games for the French club, who won the Champions League last month for the first time following the striker’s departure. — AFP