PASADENA, June 22 — River Plate were held to a 0-0 draw by Mexico’s Monterrey yesterday, frustrating the Argentinian club’s hopes of booking their place in the knockout rounds of the Club World Cup.

Poor finishing and a string of saves from Monterrey’s Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada — who used to play for River’s arch-rivals Boca Juniors — denied the team from Buenos Aires three points that would have sealed their passage to the last 16 from Group E.

The result leaves the group standings finely balanced heading into the final round of fixtures on Wednesday, with River and Italy’s Inter Milan level on four points each. Monterrey, who are third with two points, face Japan’s already eliminated Urawa Red Diamonds.

A bright opening in front of 57,393 fans at the Pasadena Rose Bowl saw Monterrey enjoy the better of the early exchanges, with former Spain international midfielder Sergio Canales’s run and shot forcing River goalkeeper Franco Armani to save smartly after 13 minutes.

But for long periods the game failed to develop into a rhythm, with a series of niggling fouls — 23 in the first half alone — making for a scrappy opening 45 minutes.

River were left to rue missing two gilt-edged scoring opportunities in the closing minutes of the first half.

On the stroke of half-time Giuliano Galoppo found himself with time and space in the centre of the Monterrey penalty area, but sent his shot curling high and wide of the top right-hand corner.

River’s army of noisy fans behind the goal groaned in frustration and were soon howling in disbelief moments later when Lucas Martínez Quarta squandered a glorious chance.

A corner on the right was flicked on and fell to the centre-half on the edge of the six-yard box, only for the defender to sidefoot his shot wide of the post.

River continued to dominate after half-time, with teenager Franco Mastantuono — who will join Real Madrid after the tournament — denied by Andrada with a 67th-minute effort.

The Argentinians wasted another golden chance on 76 minutes, with Colombian international Miguel Borja shooting at Andrada after a sublime through ball by Facundo Colidio had put him clean through on goal.

A frustrating night for River ended with Kevin Castano sent off in injury time after picking up his second yellow card. — AFP